Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Celine Dion cancels all remaining shows of Courage World Tour

In December, Dion revealed she has stiff-person syndrome.
In December, Dion revealed she has stiff-person syndrome.(Celine Dion / YouTube)
By Debra Worley
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 9:45 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Celine Dion’s Courage World Tour announced Friday the cancellation of all remaining dates for 2023 and 2024.

The singer was diagnosed with a rare medical condition called Stiff Person’s Syndrome which causes severe and persistent muscle spasms, preventing her from performing.

She has been working hard on her recovery but is unable to prepare for and perform the remainder of the tour, according to a press release.

“I’m so sorry to disappoint all of you once again. I’m working really hard to build back my strength, but touring can be very difficult even when you’re 100%,” Dion said in a statement.

“It’s not fair to you to keep postponing the shows, and even though it breaks my heart, it’s best that we cancel everything now until I’m really ready to be back on stage again. I want you all to know, I’m not giving up… and I can’t wait to see you again!”

Tickets purchased for the 42 canceled dates will be refunded through the original point of sale.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First National Bank Arena has hosted graduations throughout the year and has for many years...
School graduation ends with families forced out
An ordinance on mobile homes passed on May 9 in Wynne has caused a stir for some residents.
Wynne ordinance on mobile homes
File Graphic (KWTX)
Nine-year-old dies after drowning in lake
Baxter County sheriff’s deputies arrested 29-year-old Braydan Anthony Sisk of Mountain Home...
Homeowner holds suspected intruder at gunpoint
Lawyer: teen threw from police car autistic, schizophrenic, bipolar

Latest News

Hadassah Schroeder donated her hair to Rylee Brooks who was diagnosed with cancer.
4th grader donates hair to freshman battling cancer
FILE - President Joe Biden listens as he meets with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., to...
Debt ceiling talks make ‘progress’ McCarthy says, talks narrow on deal ahead of looming deadline
An inflation gauge closely tracked by the Federal Reserve shows price pressures ticked up in...
Measure of inflation closely tracked by Fed increased in April
FILE - In this June 12, 2020 file photo, a mourner signs a tribute wall during a memorial...
Prosecutor: Trio convicted of murder in fatal shooting of former Indiana U football player