A Family for Me: Dalajiah

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Every month, we highlight a child needing a forever home right here in Region 8. This month, we meet 17-year-old Dalajiah.

She’s going into the 11th grade at Mariana High School. Once she graduates, she plans to go to the University of Arkansas - Pine Bluff to pursue a career as a nurse. She has plenty of time to think about school, especially when it’s not summer break.

So, instead of talking about homework, essays, and upcoming tests, she instead took a trip to Hijinx in Jonesboro for a day of fun.

When she’s not bowling or studying, she loves doing community service.

“Picking up trash, helping the homeless. I feed them, bring them clothes, stuff like that,” Dalajiah said. “(I do that) two times a month. I want to help people that are sick. When I see (a homeless person) on the street, I give them money or help them. Bring them food, stuff like that.”

She also has some other hobbies that share a common theme.

“Wal-Mart, the mall. That’s about it,” she said.

As you can see, she has a good sense of humor and a big heart.

Though she is in foster care, family means everything to her. Now, she hopes to find her forever family.

“She still wants to have that relationship with her brothers. She wants any family to know that she wants to maintain that relationship with them,” her adoption specialist said.

When it comes to specifics on a family, Dalajiah doesn’t have many prerequisites.

“(I want a family with) personality. Getting hair done, nails done, all that. A nice home where I’m treated well. That’s it. I need a good home,” Dalajiah said.

When asked what it’s like to be a foster child at age 17, she didn’t have much to say, but what she did say was powerful.

“It’s alright,” she said. “I just can’t see my family anymore.”

