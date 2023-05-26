Father remembers his nine-year-old daughter after her drowning

NEWPORT, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) - A father speaks out after his daughter drowned in a swimming accident in Newport Lake.

Police responded to the call on May 24 and found nine-year-old Andreas “Bug” Gardner unresponsive in the water.

They instantly began attempting life-saving measures, and it wasn’t until she arrived at Unity Health ER, that she was pronounced dead.

Lavell Raymond, Andreas’ father, said now that she’s gone, things will never be the same.

“She was high in spirit, energetic, fun to be around, adorable, loveable,” he stated.

To read more about this tragic event, visit KARK’s website.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.