A food and donation drive helps NEA’s furriest friends

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro business supports paws for a cause.

Orkin Pest Control is donating its 120 years of experience and love for animals to support the Northeast Arkansas Humane Society by hosting a “Paws for Pets” food and supply donation drive from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. on Friday, May 26 outside of Kroger on Highland Dr.

For the third year in a row, Orkin is donating their mosquito protection service to the NEA Humane Society to help keep the animals safe from mosquito-borne illnesses like heartworms, parasites, and bacterial infections.

Owner Mike Jones said mosquitoes are a nuisance to both us humans and animals.

“They spread diseases,” he said. “Obviously for dogs, heartworms are one of the big ones that dogs have a problem with.”

Jones said they continue to help the Humane Society because as a company, they love pets and want to give back to the community.

“We feel like that’s one of the really important things that we can do during this time of the year,” he said. “There’s a lot of moisture and heat out there, and mosquitoes are really prevalent.”

Items the NEA Humane Society specifically needs are bleach, paper towels, blue Dawn dish soap, 13-gallon trash bags, dog/cat food pantry items, and Odoban.

The Humane Society relies heavily on partnerships and community involvement to fulfill its mission of finding animals a loving home.

