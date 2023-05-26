Energy Alert
Former public defender arrested in Craighead County

Jonesboro Police arrest Calvin Harrell following a domestic disturbance
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A former public defender in Sharp County faces more legal troubles in Craighead County.

Jonesboro police were called to a home in the 4000 block of Lochmoor Circle around 11:15 p.m. on Tuesday, May 23. in reference to a domestic disturbance, according to the incident report.

The report said Calvin Harrell was verbally abusing a person inside the home and “acting irate.”

Harrell faces charges of third-degree assault on a family or household member and contempt of court.

Harrell recently had his law license suspended on May 11 by the Arkansas Supreme Court after he was arrested following a domestic disturbance in Cherokee Village in April.

