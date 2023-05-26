Holiday weekend brings tourists, business to Spring River area

HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) - During the Memorial Day weekend, hundreds and potentially thousands will flock to the Spring River area in North Arkansas.

“You have peace of mind when you get here. You don’t have the hustle and bustle of the city. It’s just all peaceful,” said Hardy Tourist Bob Patrick.

While Hardy is visited year-round, the summer season is when tourism increases, making local businesses happy.

“We’re expecting visitors from all over the country. People are going to be passing through Hardy on their way to other places, and they’re going to be coming to Hardy as their destination,” Clearwater Corner Shop Owner Drew Henson.

Memorial Day weekend for 2023 is expected to be one of the busiest on record, and campgrounds are preparing for crowds that will begin checking in as early as this evening.

“We really start getting ready for Memorial Day, we start about six weeks ahead and make sure everything’s functioning the way it’s supposed to and start taking reservations April 1”, said Spring River Oaks Campground Owners Dennis and Diana Walsh.

Spring River Oaks, north of Hardy, expects hundreds to use its campground this weekend.

“We usually, on a holiday weekend, have 400 people—a lot of campers. A lot of people,” the Walshs said.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.