INTERVIEW: CPR demonstration ahead of Memorial Day

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 7:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - While everyone is enjoying the Memorial Day weekend, it’s important to know life-saving techniques, especially if you’re going to be near bodies of water. Good Morning Region 8 anchor Macy Davis interviewed 141 Shooting Range Director of Training, Logan Lee, ahead of the Memorial Day weekend to talk about how to conduct CPR in an emergency.

If you want CPR training, you can go to the 141 Shooting Range website.

