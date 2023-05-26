Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

K-9 shot, killed while searching for suspect: ‘He gave his life’

A police dog named Santos was shot and killed in North Carolina while searching for a suspect...
A police dog named Santos was shot and killed in North Carolina while searching for a suspect on Friday.(Wake County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) - Authorities in North Carolina are mourning the loss of one of their police dogs.

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office reports a K-9 named Santos was shot and killed early Friday morning in the line of duty.

The sheriff’s office said Santos and his handler were called to assist Knightdale police with a search for a suspect.

However, while a deputy, the K-9, and a Knightdale police officer were tracking, Santos was fatally wounded.

According to WITN, Santos was accidentally shot by a responding officer.

He was rushed to an emergency clinic but unfortunately died.

“We want to thank the veterinarians who did everything they could to help save him,” the sheriff’s office shared.

Santos was a German shepherd who was skilled in tracking and protecting his handler with a fierce determination, authorities said.

“He gave his life to ensure the safety of deputies and the residents of Wake County,” the sheriff’s office said.

Santos joined the Wake County Sheriff’s Office in 2016. Authorities said he was the longest-serving K-9 for the sheriff’s office.

“We mourn the loss of K-9 Santos, and thank him for his loyalty and service,” the sheriff’s office shared.

According to multiple reports, the suspect was eventually taken into custody and charged with resisting a public officer.

Copyright 2023 WITN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First National Bank Arena has hosted graduations throughout the year and has for many years...
School graduation ends with families forced out
An ordinance on mobile homes passed on May 9 in Wynne has caused a stir for some residents.
Wynne ordinance on mobile homes
File Graphic (KWTX)
Nine-year-old dies after drowning in lake
Baxter County sheriff’s deputies arrested 29-year-old Braydan Anthony Sisk of Mountain Home...
Homeowner holds suspected intruder at gunpoint
Razorback Quarterback Austin Kade Renfro is removed from the team after allegations surfaced on...
Razorback quarterback kicked off the team following allegations

Latest News

Texas Pete Buffalo Wing Sauce is being recalled because it may contain soy that is not declared...
Texas Pete hot sauces recalled due to bottles possibly being mislabeled, containing soy
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, of Calif., Thursday, May 25, 2023, speaks to reporters about the...
Biden says debt default deal ‘very close’ while deadline now set at June 5
FILE - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks at a news conference in Dallas on June 22,...
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton asks supporters to peacefully rally to protest vote to impeach
This stage will play host to many local bands through the weekend as part of the birthday...
Small town festival celebrating 150 years