Kidnapping suspect arrested following chase

(Source: MGN)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A kidnapping suspect is in custody following a police chase.

According to the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a possible kidnapping on Thursday, May 25.

Police were then involved in a car chase with a possible suspect. The chase led police into Crittenden County.

The Crittenden County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a suspect had been taken into custody.

The exact location of the kidnapping and chase as well as details about the victim are unknown at this time.

K8 News will continue to track this story and provide the latest updates as they become available.

