Man accused of child abuse, gun violations arrested in Caruthersville

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A 36-year-old man accused of abuse or neglect of child was arrested in Caruthersville on Thursday, May 25.

According to Caruthersville Police, the man is also accused of unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful use of a firearm.

The accused is being held in the Pemiscot County Jail pending formal charges.

