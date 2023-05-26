Man accused of child abuse, gun violations arrested in Caruthersville
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 5:06 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A 36-year-old man accused of abuse or neglect of child was arrested in Caruthersville on Thursday, May 25.
According to Caruthersville Police, the man is also accused of unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful use of a firearm.
The accused is being held in the Pemiscot County Jail pending formal charges.
