Man accused of child abuse, gun violations arrested in Caruthersville

A 36-year-old man accused of abuse or neglect of child was arrested in Caruthersville on Thursday.(Source: KFVS)
By Marsha Heller
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 5:06 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A 36-year-old man accused of abuse or neglect of child was arrested in Caruthersville on Thursday, May 25.

According to Caruthersville Police, the man is also accused of unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful use of a firearm.

The accused is being held in the Pemiscot County Jail pending formal charges.

