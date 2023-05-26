May 26: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

The weather looks very dry over the next several days. A cold front yesterday that most of us did not even notice has brought some really nice air into Region 8. Temperatures will remain in the 80s, with low humidity. The long weekend looks nice and dry for all of the cookouts and lake trips.

While the low humidity and dewpoints are nice, this will lead to the soil to continue becoming drier and drier. Irrigation will become more needed over the next week.

High temperatures look even warmer next with forecast highs in the low to maybe even mid-90s. Good rain chances are likely to not come until June!

News Headlines

A kidnapping suspect is in custody following a police chase. According to the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a possible kidnapping on Thursday, May 25.

Silver Dollar City officials say its famous steam train will remain closed until further notice after another incident on Thursday. The incident happened around 4 p.m. Officials say the front wheels of car three on the train went off the track by about two inches. It caused cars two and three to separate. Park officials say new safety protocols worked as designed, stopping the train. It also kept all of the remaining cars upright.

An Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback has been kicked off the team. Austin Kade Renfro was removed from the team after rape and abuse allegations about him were made on social media.

As we head into the Memorial Day weekend, many people will be taking a dip in the pool or lake. We’ll have a live CPR demonstration to give you the tools to keep your family safe.

