Melvin advances to 800 meter quarterfinal in West Prelims

Cheyenne Melvin placed third in her 800 meters heat en route to advancing to the quarterfinal round at the NCAA West Prelims Thursday night.

Melvin finished in 2:06.61 to notch an automatic qualifier bid and move on to Saturday’s quarterfinal round, where she will vie for a bid at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

Also on the track, Jonae Cook competed in the first round of both the 100 meters and 200 meters, placing 34th (11.59) and 36th (23.86), respectively.

Lauren Beauchamp cleared 3.82m (12-6.25) in the women’s pole vault first round, finishing tied for 34th.

Evangelynn Harris and Selase Sampram completed their seasons in the first round of the women’s shot put. Harris placed 38th with a toss of 15.07m (49-5.5) with Sampram following in 39th with a mark of 15.01m (49-3).

Jaybe Shufelberger closed out the day in the 10,000 meters semifinal, placing 40th with a time of 34:24.29.

On Friday, Jacob Tracy will open the second day of men’s qualifying in the first round of the discus at 3 p.m. CT while Hannes Fahl will race in the quarterfinals of the men’s 800 meters at 9:05 p.m.

