Multi-vehicle crash shuts down busy Jonesboro intersection

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - First responders are currently working a multi-vehicle crash at a busy Jonesboro intersection.

Jonesboro Police received a call about around 3:45 p.m. on May 26, for a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of East Highland and Nestle Road.

There are reports of people trapped, but police have not been able to confirm the details.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.

CRASH: Here on Highland and Nestle. A crash has traffic on Highland stalled @Region8News pic.twitter.com/WQIcX0bzCX — Imani Williams (@ImaniWilliamstv) May 26, 2023

