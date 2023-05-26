Energy Alert
Multi-vehicle crash shuts down busy Jonesboro intersection

The victim died at the hospital.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - First responders are currently working a multi-vehicle crash at a busy Jonesboro intersection.

Jonesboro Police received a call about around 3:45 p.m. on May 26, for a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of East Highland and Nestle Road.

There are reports of people trapped, but police have not been able to confirm the details.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.

K8 News has a crew en route and will update this as more information becomes available.

