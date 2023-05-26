Quilt Extravaganza at SEMO

Energy Alert
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Two hundred quilts and sewn items will be displayed during the month of June at Rosemary Berkel and Harry L. Crisp II Museum’s “Quilt Extravaganza.”

From June 2-25, the quilt exhibit is free and open to the public. A closing reception is scheduled from 1-4 p.m. on June 25 with a Bed Turning at 3 p.m., which consists of having quilts stacked on a bed. Then information will be told about the quilts, including the maker, when it was made, the fabrics, patterns used, and other details.

A featured collection of 52 small quilts will be displayed, owned by Mary Meyer of Cape Girardeau, and made by her aunt, Lorraine Bakke. At 92, Bakke challenged her guild in the Yucca Valley of California to make one quilt a week for one year. She included bright colors and some of her husband’s silk ties.

Tim Miller’s collection of vintage Singer sewing machines will also be on display. The models include 201, 15-90, domestic ‘49, 99K, 99K, 327, Domestic 1949, and 221 featherweights in standard black and custom blue. All were produced in the 1940s and 1950s.

Crisp Museum will host stitching, workshops, and a demonstration during this time. Area quilt groups and fabric stores will have displays with information on their events such as classes, socials, meetings, and fund raisers.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

