Racetrack excited for the new season

NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - For those who have the need for speed in Jackson County the new season is up and running at the Newport Raceway.

The short Racetrack has already had two big races this spring and has more this weekend and throughout the summer.

The track reopened in 2022 after a halt due to COVID and now has a busy upcoming schedule as director Scott Cooper said they are pumped for the future.

“Our first season was awesome; we knew we had something to build on off of it and you know this year we brought in two big races, and we haven’t even gotten into the summer yet,” Cooper said.

Races will take place on Saturdays at 7 p.m., with gates opening at 5, and Sundays at noon with gates opening at 10 a.m.

