Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Racetrack excited for the new season

The Newport Raceway has had a busy couple weeks that will continue into the summer with more...
The Newport Raceway has had a busy couple weeks that will continue into the summer with more events.(KAIT)
By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - For those who have the need for speed in Jackson County the new season is up and running at the Newport Raceway.

The short Racetrack has already had two big races this spring and has more this weekend and throughout the summer.

The track reopened in 2022 after a halt due to COVID and now has a busy upcoming schedule as director Scott Cooper said they are pumped for the future.

“Our first season was awesome; we knew we had something to build on off of it and you know this year we brought in two big races, and we haven’t even gotten into the summer yet,” Cooper said.

Races will take place on Saturdays at 7 p.m., with gates opening at 5, and Sundays at noon with gates opening at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First National Bank Arena has hosted graduations throughout the year and has for many years...
School graduation ends with families forced out
An ordinance on mobile homes passed on May 9 in Wynne has caused a stir for some residents.
Wynne ordinance on mobile homes
File Graphic (KWTX)
Nine-year-old dies after drowning in lake
Baxter County sheriff’s deputies arrested 29-year-old Braydan Anthony Sisk of Mountain Home...
Homeowner holds suspected intruder at gunpoint
Razorback Quarterback Austin Kade Renfro is removed from the team after allegations surfaced on...
Razorback quarterback kicked off the team following allegations

Latest News

This stage will play host to many local bands through the weekend as part of the birthday...
Small town festival celebrating 150 years
File image of classroom
Judge halts enforcement of LEARNS Act, state appeals
An 18-year-old Dexter man was arrested on multiple sex-related charges in Stoddard County.
18-year-old charged with rape, sexually exploiting a minor, possessing child porn
12/21/73 Ike & Tina Turner at the Las Vegas Hilton
Tina Turner’s roots in the Mid-South remembered in the wake of her death