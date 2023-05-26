Razorbacks quarterback kicked off the team following rape, abuse allegations

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - An Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback has been kicked off the team.

Austin Kade Renfro was removed from the team after rape and abuse allegations about him were made on social media.

The University of Arkansas Athletics Department released the following statements on Thursday, May 25, regarding the situation:

“Upon gaining knowledge of the allegations against a student-athlete earlier this week, we immediately informed the University’s Title IX office of the allegations. The student-athlete is no longer a member of the football team.”

K8 News also sent an inquiry to the University of Arkansas about how they are handling this situation.

They sent back the following statement:

“After being made aware of the allegations, we notified the relevant offices on our campus. Due to FERPA student privacy regulations, we are unable to provide more information at this time.”

K8 News will provide updates to this story as details become available.

