Texas Pete hot sauces recalled due to bottles possibly being mislabeled, containing soy

Texas Pete Buffalo Wing Sauce is being recalled because it may contain soy that is not declared on the label.(U.S. Food and Drug Administration)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Select bottles of Texas Pete Buffalo Wing Sauce are being recalled due to the sauces possibly containing soy without it declared on the label.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the T.W. Garner Food Company is voluntarily recalling 50,688 bottles of the wing sauce.

Officials said no illnesses have been reported to date, but people who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the recalled product.

The recall involves Texas Pete Buffalo Wing Sauce packaged in 12-ounce bottles that were shipped to several states, including Alabama, Florida, Georgia and Texas.

According to officials, the recall was initiated after a report was received from a customer that a bottle label was missing the allergen declaration of soy.

An investigation indicated that the problem was caused by applying the wrong label during a portion of the production run, officials said.

The only product affected by the recall is the sauce with the best use by date of Dec. 6, 2023, which is printed on the cap.

Customers have been urged not to consume the product and dispose of it or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

The company also said anyone with further questions can contact a quality assurance manager at 336-231-6417.

