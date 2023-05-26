Energy Alert
Thursday’s number of air travelers highest since 2019, TSA says

Tens of millions are expected to travel for Memorial Day weekend. (Source: CNN/KRTV)
By CNN Newsource
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - It appears more Americans are leaving town for the Memorial Day weekend.

The Transportation Safety Administration said the agency processed more than 2.6 million people Thursday, the highest number of air travelers since Thanksgiving 2019.

It was the busiest air travel day since the pandemic, and Friday is expected to be even busier.

The head of the TSA said he expects the agency to screen more than 10 million people this weekend.

The highways are expected to be very busy, too, with AAA predicting more than 37 million Americans hitting the road for Memorial Day travel. Millions of Americans are expected to travel 50 miles or more away from home.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

