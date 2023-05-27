2023 St. Jude Dream Home officially ready to open its doors; welcomes families and friends to visit

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The 2023 St. Jude Dream Home is officially complete tonight!

The home built entirely out of love for the children of St. Jude is ready to welcome visitors and soon a new owner.

The 2023 St. Jude Dream Home is a 3-bedroom 3-and-a-half-bath home built in Arlington.

With top-of-the-line EVERYTHING!

The 3, 000 square feet house is worth more than half a million dollars.

But for the volunteers who took it from dirt to done, it is priceless.

Greg Bridges, the Owner of Southern Serenity Homes says

“This home is a home that anybody would want to live in. It doesn’t matter whether you’re old, it doesn’t matter whether you’re young. it’s got something that everybody wants.”

The St. Jude Dream Home was built by Southern Serenity Homes. Volunteering their time since 2008 and raising more than $22 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

“It’s just every year it’s becoming a bigger and bigger success. Memphis support with this home has become incredible.” Bridges says.

Tickets sold out in record time this year raising a record $1,850,000 for the hospital.

And in a matter of weeks, one lucky winner will be able to call this their dream home.

The annual Dream Home giveaway began with two friends who wanted to raffle a home for charity.

Susan Aguillard, The Dream Home giveaway chairman, said, “July 11, 2022, the dream home campaign. From the very first dream home to that date raised $600 million.”

All the funds raised during the Dream Home campaign go to St. Jude where no child pays for treatment, housing, travel, or food.

Starting Saturday you can tour this gorgeous home yourself.

“Tickets are sold, there are no more available tickets. However, people need to come to see this house. It’s fabulous, especially for those who have purchased tickets!” Aguillard said.

The 2023 St. Jude Dream Home is located at 5059 Porch Rock Cove in Arlington.

And be sure to join us on June 25th... for the live drawing.. for the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home.. and for many other amazing prizes!

The St. Jude Dream Home lot is located on the south side of Summers Road, east of I-269. Follow I-40 to TN-205 N/Airline Road in Arlington. Take exit 24/25 from I-40 and keep left at the fork to continue on to exit 25. Turn left onto TN-205 N/Airline Road, then turn left onto Summers Road.

