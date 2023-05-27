Energy Alert
A-State’s Fahl, Tracy compete at NCAA Prelims Friday

By A-State Athletics
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 12:08 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
A pair of Arkansas State track and field athletes competed on Friday at the NCAA West Preliminary Rounds.

Jacob Tracy opened the day in the first round of the men’s discus, placing 43rd with a best throw of 51.98m (170-6).

In the evening portion, Hannes Fahl completed his stellar freshman season in the quarterfinals of the men’s 800 meters. Fahl placed 22nd in the event with a time of 1:51.89.

Saturday features the second day of women’s qualifying – the final day of the four-day preliminary rounds. Camryn Newton-Smith is slated to jump in the high jump (4:30 p.m. CT), while Pauline Meyer runs in the quarterfinals of the 3000-meter steeplechase (7:40 p.m.). Cheyenne Melvin follows in the 800-meter quarterfinals at 9:05 p.m., with Rahel Broemmel closing out the day in the 5000 meters semifinal at 10:10 p.m.

