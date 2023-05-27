Energy Alert
Arkansas State men’s golf adds NAIA All-American to roster

By A-State Athletics
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State men’s golf head coach Mike Hagen announced Friday that three-time NAIA All-American Hugo Ronnberg has joined ahead of the 2023-24 season.

“Hugo brings a lot of college and international experience to our roster,” said Hagen. “He’s competed at a high level in Europe and has proven to be one of the best players in NAIA golf each year.  Adding a player with his experience is very valuable for our program.”

Runner-up at the 2023 NAIA National Championship, Ronnberg is a three-time NAIA All-American at Bellevue University. He was a Third Team NAIA All-American in 2020-21 and 2021-22 and a First Team NAIA All-American this past season. Ranked eighth in the final Golfstat individual rankings this season, Ronnberg had a scoring average of 72.10, third-best in single-season program history.

In 71 rounds played with Bellevue, Ronnberg had a career scoring average of 72.80 with 32 of those rounds at even-par or better. He was medalist four times, winning three events during the 2022-23 season, and registered 17 top-10 finishes. In his time at Bellevue, he helped the Bruins to top-10 finishes at nationals all three seasons. A Stockholm, Sweden native, Ronnberg prepped at Upplands-bro Gymnasiet with a scoring average of 72.0.

