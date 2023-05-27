Beck Center holds inaugural 5k

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Beck Center held the inaugural Run to Remember 5k for Memorial Day on Saturday at Arkansas State University.

Director Jana Haskins said the nonprofit organization looks for ways to raise funds to help veterans.

“We decided that we would do a 5k around Memorial Day for Run to Remember to remember our veterans who are no longer with us and to honor the ones that are still with us,” she said.

Richard Hartness, a Vietnam veteran, was in attendance.

“It’s wonderful to see this kind of turnout on the inaugural 5k run for Beck Center,” he said.

Nearly 90 runners arrived for the 5k. The first to cross was Seth Spear, finishing at 18:35. Spear said he’s happy to do something for a good cause.

“It was fun, the 5k well put together. I knew where to go. I felt ok, maybe not my best stuff, but I’m happy with it,” he said.

As people crossed the finish line and collected the medals, fellow runners and veterans cheered them on.

Haskins said the community’s support was overwhelming, but to her, it was about helping the people she loves.

“I come from a military family, and so the veterans are very special to me, and to have our veterans sitting here supporting us,” she explained. “It’s an amazing feeling.”

Haskins said the organization started planning its next fundraiser, a golf tournament in Paragould, after the 5k. She added the organization plans on bringing back the 5k next year.

