Fire department battles five separate fires

FORREST CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - As people head out for Memorial Day weekend, one fire department battled five separate fires.

The Forrest City Fire Department assisted to a call around 7:00 p.m. Friday, May 26, to a Palestine structure fire. Crews say no one suffered injuries.

Fast forward several hours, the Forrest City Fire Department got word of a second structure fire in Palestine around 5 a.m. Saturday.

FCFD assisted the Palestine Fire Department and other fire crews in putting out the fire.

The structure was a total loss.

Fire crews responded to a third structure fire not even an hour later. No word yet on injuries.

Around 11 a.m. on Saturday, the FCFD got word of a camper on fire. Fire crews said the camper was “so far back that they had to hike in water cans.”

The camper was a total loss before crews could arrive.

A little before noon, the fire department continued their Memorial Day weekend fire count with an electrical fire.

According to the fire department, two rooms were involved in the fire.

No word yet on if anyone suffered injuries.

K8 is working to gather more information and will update this story as details become available.

