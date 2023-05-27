JHS alum Wil Gibson fires 3-under 67 in first round of NCAA Championships

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (KAIT) - Jonesboro alum Wil Gibson sits near the top of the leaderboard after day one of the NCAA Men’s Golf Championships Friday.

The Arkansas senior fired a 3-under-par 67 in the first round at the Grayhawk Golf Club, recording five birdies and two bogeys. He sits three strokes back from the lead and fifth overall.

🐗⛳️🐥 @wilgibson_ caps a 3-under round with a birdie on 18 pic.twitter.com/EfLDpLqRGw — Razorback Men's Golf (@RazorbackMGolf) May 26, 2023

His teammate Mateo Fernandez De Oliveira is one stroke ahead at 4-under and is tied for second. Georgia Tech’s Ross Steelman leads the way after shooting a 64.

The 28th-ranked Razorbacks are tied for second with Pepperdine after the team shot a 1-over 281. Georgia Tech sits in first by a stroke, firing an even-par 280.

Day two of the NCAA Championships continues Saturday.

Still a little more golf to be played in Rd1 of #NCAAGolf BUT the Razorbacks are looking like they will be T2 after 18 holes.

🐗⛳️ # WPS pic.twitter.com/Pp5yHql1Zc — Razorback Men's Golf (@RazorbackMGolf) May 27, 2023

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.