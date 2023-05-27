JHS alum Wil Gibson fires 3-under 67 in first round of NCAA Championships
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 7:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (KAIT) - Jonesboro alum Wil Gibson sits near the top of the leaderboard after day one of the NCAA Men’s Golf Championships Friday.
The Arkansas senior fired a 3-under-par 67 in the first round at the Grayhawk Golf Club, recording five birdies and two bogeys. He sits three strokes back from the lead and fifth overall.
His teammate Mateo Fernandez De Oliveira is one stroke ahead at 4-under and is tied for second. Georgia Tech’s Ross Steelman leads the way after shooting a 64.
The 28th-ranked Razorbacks are tied for second with Pepperdine after the team shot a 1-over 281. Georgia Tech sits in first by a stroke, firing an even-par 280.
Day two of the NCAA Championships continues Saturday.
