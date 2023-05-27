Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

MoDOT to hold public meeting over road improvements

MoDOT20Blue high res
MoDOT20Blue high res(MoDOT20Blue high res)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - The Missouri Department of Transportation is scheduled to hold a meeting to discuss Highway 412 in Dunklin County, as well as other options for further improvement of Missouri roads.

The meeting is scheduled to be on Thursday, June 15, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Senath-Hornersville Highschool gymnasium.

During the meeting, MoDOT said it plans to gather public input on what would make Missouri’s roads better, and its project team will go over potential changes to highways.

Once decisions have been finalized, MoDot plans to present any changes for capacity improvements to the public.

All, particularly Missouri residents, are encouraged to attend the open house public meeting.

For more information regarding the meeting, reach out to MoDOT’s Project Manager, Curt Woolsey at 417-469-6232, MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT, or visit their Facebook page.

Missouri's Department of Transportation is scheduled to hold a meeting to discuss Highway 412...
Missouri's Department of Transportation is scheduled to hold a meeting to discuss Highway 412 in Dunklin County, as well as other options for further improvement of Missouri roads.(KAIT)

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First National Bank Arena has hosted graduations throughout the year and has for many years...
School graduation ends with families forced out
An ordinance on mobile homes passed on May 9 in Wynne has caused a stir for some residents.
Wynne ordinance on mobile homes
File Graphic (KWTX)
Nine-year-old dies after drowning in lake
Busy Jonesboro intersection back open after multi-vehicle crash
Razorback Quarterback Austin Kade Renfro is removed from the team after allegations surfaced on...
Razorback quarterback kicked off the team following allegations

Latest News

NYIT-COM 2023 Graduation
Students graduate and prepare to fill physician need
2023 ATH Jaylon Cunningham commits to Arkansas State
Valley View football hosts spring game, previews upcoming season
Portageville baseball advances to Final Four