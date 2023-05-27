Multiple crews battle structure fire

PALESTINE, Ark. (KAIT) - Forrest City Fire Department responded to a structure fire in Palestine on the evening of Friday, May 26.

According to FCFD, a total of five fire departments were brought in to assist and bring in water, including Wheatley, Newcastle, and Caldwell’s fire departments.

Forrest City Fire Department gave a “close call” to two interior firefighters, but no one appeared to be hurt.

