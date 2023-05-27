Registration open for 2023 Tommy Raffo Baseball Camps

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Registration is open for 2023 Tommy Raffo Baseball Camps, the Arkansas State head coach announced Friday.

The summer camp slate includes a pair of youth camps, held June 5-8 and July 10-13, for ages 7-11. Each day’s session will run 8:30 a.m. until Noon, with check-in at 8:15 a.m. on the first day of camp. Cost of $200 per camper includes registration fee for four days of camp plus a camp T-shirt.

On August 19, a Prospect Camp will close out the summer for grades 9 through junior college sophomores. The one-day session will run from 8:30 a.m. until 3 p.m., with check-in at 8 a.m., and allow campers to display their abilities in front of the A-State Baseball staff. Cost is $175 per camper.

Raffo, along with assistants Alan Dunn, Drew LaBounty and volunteer assistant Henri Lartigue, will be instructing at the camps. Each camper must bring a hat, glove, helmet, bat and suitable baseball attire (cleats, baseball pants). Catchers should also bring catching gear.

Campers will experience a variety of drill instruction and game participation, which will build and maintain successful offensive and defensive fundamental skills.

All camps will be held at Tomlinson Stadium-Kell Field, weather permitting. In the event of inclement weather, sessions will be moved to the Student Activity Center.

For more information and to register, visit www.arkansasstatebaseballcamps.com.

Arkansas State University Baseball Camps are open to any and all entrants, limited only by number, age, grade level and/or gender.

In accordance with NCAA rules, an athletics booster or other representative of Arkansas State’s athletics interests may not pay for any expense (e.g., registration fee, travel, lodging, etc.) related to a prospective student-athlete’s participating in a sports camp or clinic administered by Arkansas State or any of its coaches or staff members.

SOCIAL MEDIA

For the latest on A-State Baseball, follow the team by liking Arkansas State Baseball on Facebook, as well as following the team on Twitter (@AStateBaseball) and Instagram (astatebaseball).

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.