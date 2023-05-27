Energy Alert
Shoppers line up for 100-Mile Yard Sale

By Alejandra Hernández
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - Shoppers and vendors in Missouri made a stop on Highway 25 for the 100-Mile Yard Sale.

The annual yard sale stretches from Jackson to Kennett, Missouri. Vendors line up by the highway, waiting for shoppers.

Kenyonna Brown has shopped on the 100-mile stretch before, but this was her first year as a vendor.

“A lot of people come out for it. A lot of people like to sell in it because they could get all their stuff gone. That’s what we need to do. We got a lot of extra, got to get rid of it,” she said.

She said there are several small towns along the highway, and they could get good deals from the vendors.

“In small towns, you don’t have a lot of big stores, so getting stuff like secondhand cheaper is the way to go instead of spending all your money at some store,” she explained.

She added that some shoppers made their way to the 100-Mile trip multiple times.

The 100-Mile Yard Sale will continue through Sunday, May 28.

