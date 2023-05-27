Energy Alert
State Park to bring history to life

One Lawrence County community is taking part in bringing history back to life.
One Lawrence County community is taking part in bringing history back to life.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
POWHATAN, Ark. (KAIT) - One Lawrence County community is bringing history back to life.

The Powhatan Historic State Park is hosting a Trial by Jury on Saturday, May 27.

The event will happen at the Powhatan Courthouse from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

People can relive history as a judge, part of the jury, a lawyer, or even as the accused.

No acting experience is necessary, but people should be ready to jump straight in and interact with everyone.

Spots are limited and require a $25 reservation.

Call 870-878-6765 or email powhatan@arkansas.com to reserve a spot.

