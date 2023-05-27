State Park to bring history to life

POWHATAN, Ark. (KAIT) - One Lawrence County community is bringing history back to life.

The Powhatan Historic State Park is hosting a Trial by Jury on Saturday, May 27.

The event will happen at the Powhatan Courthouse from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

People can relive history as a judge, part of the jury, a lawyer, or even as the accused.

No acting experience is necessary, but people should be ready to jump straight in and interact with everyone.

Spots are limited and require a $25 reservation.

Call 870-878-6765 or email powhatan@arkansas.com to reserve a spot.

