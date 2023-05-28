1 dead, 4 injured after Marianna shooting

MARIANNA, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police are assisting in investigating a shooting that left one person dead and four injured.

According to Arkansas State Police, the shooting happened around 11 p.m. Saturday in the O’Reilly Auto Parts on Chestnut Street.

37-year-old Olanda Bender of Jonesboro was taken to Forrest City Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead.

Four others suffered injuries and are in critical condition. They were taken to various hospitals across Arkansas.

This is an ongoing investigation. K8 will continue to update this story as details become available.

