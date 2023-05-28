Jonesboro alums Rhoades and Weatherley help Little Rock baseball to 30-win season

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Little Rock baseball had a memorable season, winning 30-plus games for the first time since 2003, including a win over then-number-five Arkansas and finishing second in their first season in the Ohio Valley Conference.

Two Jonesboro alums helped get the Trojans to that point: Junior pitcher Jacob Weatherley and freshman utilityman Ty Rhoades.

Ty Rhoades with a clutch knock puts the Trojans on the board and on top!



Trojans 2 | TTU 1#LittleRocksTeam pic.twitter.com/WkmAI2KEcn — Little Rock Trojan Baseball (@LittleRockBSB) May 25, 2023

Rhoades closed the season on a 5-game hitting streak, recording four hits and 3 RBI in the OVC Tournament. Rhoades started 52 games this season for the Trojans, slashing .257/.336/.372 with 11 extra base hits, 32 RBI and 20 walks. He recorded 12 multi-hit games, including a 2-4 day at Arkansas. He reached base 4 times in that game, drawing 2 walks and driving in a run.

Weatherley has been bouncing in and out of Little Rock’s starting rotation, but regardless of the role, the righty has had a big part on the team. This season, Weatherley appeared in a team-high 24 games, tossing 49.2 innings pitched and leading the team with 4 saves. Weatherley was second on the team with 45 strikeouts. His best game came against Arkansas, striking out a season-high 6 batters, allowing just 1 run on 2 hits over 4.2 innings, recording the win in the process.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.