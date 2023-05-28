Energy Alert
Meyer advances to Nationals on final day of West Prelims

Meyer is the first women’s distance runner in program history to qualify for the national meet.
Meyer is the first women’s distance runner in program history to qualify for the national meet.(LARA ZUK | Sun Belt Conference)
By A-State Athletics
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Pauline Meyer added another record-setting performance to her tally on Saturday night at the NCAA West Prelims, as the Arkansas State track and field standout punched her ticket to the NCAA Outdoor Championships.

Meyer placed third in her heat in the 3000-meter steeplechase quarterfinals to earn an automatic bid to nationals, clocking a time of 9:44.85. Her mark not only broke her own school record by nearly 25 seconds, but also shattered a Sun Belt Conference record in the event that stood since 2001. Meyer becomes the first women’s distance runner in program history to qualify for the national meet.

Cheyenne Melvin finished 17th in the quarterfinals of the 800 meters, running a time of 2:06.92 to place fifth in her heat.

Rahel Broemmel closed out the preliminary rounds in the semifinals of the 5000 meters, finishing 29th with a time of 16:16.12.

A-State will have four athletes competing at the NCAA Outdoor Championships, held June 7-10, in Austin, Texas. Aimar Palma Simo (hammer throw) and Bradley Jelmert (pole vault) are set to compete for the men’s squad, while Meyer (steeplechase) and Camryn Newton-Smith (heptathlon) have qualified for the women.

