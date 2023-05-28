Energy Alert
Multiple law enforcement agencies involved in hours long standoff

Standoff generic image
By Chris Carter
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
POINSETT Co., Ark. (KAIT) – Law enforcement from several departments are engaged in an hours long standoff.

According to Poinsett County Sheriff Kevin Molder, law enforcement attempted to serve a search warrant and arrest a person at a home on Goad Lane in a rural part of the county around 8:00 Friday night. The person would not respond to requests, leading to the standoff.

The sheriff’s office said the person is wanted for aggravated assault.

Molder said the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office and Arkansas State Police are assisting in negotiations.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more information.

