Tourism increases as the 2024 eclipse draws near

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV/KAIT) - As the Great North American Eclipse draws near, Arkansas already sees an uptick in visitors.

According to KATV in Little Rock, several motels have increased the prices to half a grand for the eve of the eclipse.

As lodges raised prices, Shealyn Sowers, Chief of Communications for the Arkansas Department of Parks, says the state parks also noticed increased visitor numbers.

“When we opened up our reservations for state parks on April 8, 2024, we were booked pretty quickly,” Sowers explained. “Every park in the path of the [totality] -- they’re booked.”

With all the visitors Arkansas expects to see, Sowers adds they’ll take every opportunity to show off what the Natural State offers.

“We are now directing people that are interested in coming and staying in Arkansas to other places around the state that may not be in the totality path but are still close, and they’re open,” Sowers stated.

For more on this story, visit KATV.com.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.