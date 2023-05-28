West Memphis School Board to hold special meeting
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - The West Memphis School Board will hold a special meeting on Tuesday.
This meeting will take place on Tuesday, May 30, starting at 5:00 p.m.
It will be held at the Central Office Board Room, located at 301 South Avalon in West, Memphis Arkansas.
