West Memphis School Board to hold special meeting

Majority of West Memphis School District chose online learning
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - The West Memphis School Board will hold a special meeting on Tuesday.

This meeting will take place on Tuesday, May 30, starting at 5:00 p.m.

It will be held at the Central Office Board Room, located at 301 South Avalon in West, Memphis Arkansas.

