Arkansas baseball to host NCAA Regional

By Razorback Athletics
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Baum-Walker Stadium has been selected as one of 16 NCAA regional sites.

Arkansas will host regionals for the 11th time in program history. The regional field will feature four teams, including the Razorbacks, playing in a double-elimination format. All 16 regionals are scheduled to be conducted from Friday, June 2 to Monday, June 5 (if necessary).

The full tournament selections and pairings will be announced on the NCAA Baseball selection show on ESPN2 at 11 a.m. Monday, May 29. A full release will be distributed and posted on NCAA.com before the show ends at 11:30 a.m.

For complete coverage of Arkansas baseball, follow the Hogs on Twitter (@RazorbackBSB), Instagram (@RazorbackBSB) and Facebook (Arkansas Razorback Baseball).

