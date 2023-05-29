Arkansas State track & field rack up 2023 SBC postseason honors
After sweeping the Sun Belt Conference Outdoor Championships for the second time in school history, the Arkansas State track and field teams raked in a plethora of postseason honors, the league office announced Thursday.
A-State Director of Track and Field/Cross Country Dr. Jim Patchell swept the conference Coach of the Year honors – the third and fourth of the track and field season and 19th and 20th of his career. The Red Wolves have won a combined 26 league crowns under his watch, with the women’s team capturing its league-leading ninth outdoor title and the men completing their first Triple Crown in program history.
Decathlon champion Colby Eddowes was named the Men’s Freshman of the Year after setting the meet and facility records with 7,349 points. Earlier in the season, the Canberra, Australia, native took down the season conference record with 7,543 points.
Pauline Meyer, who was also the women’s High-Point Scorer with 30 points, garnered Women’s Track Performer of the Year honors after taking gold in the 1500 meters, 5000 meters and 3000-meter steeplechase. During her stellar performance in Myrtle Beach, Meyer set meet and facility records in both the 5000 (16:16.24) and steeplechase (10:11.04).
Camryn Newton-Smith earned Women’s Field Performer of the Year accolades after setting meet, facility and conference records in the heptathlon with a total of 5,818 points before earning bronze in the high jump with a clearance of 1.73m (5-8).
Jaybe Shufelberger received Women’s Newcomer of the Year honors after taking silver in the 10,000 meters and finishing fourth in the 5000 meters. The Kansas State transfer led the conference during the season in the 10,000 meters with a time of 34:05.47.
Twenty total athletes earned All-Sun Belt Conference honors, based on athletes’ highest podium finish at the championships. Gold medalists earned first-team honors, while those winning silver and bronze received second and third-team laurels.
A dozen men earned all-league laurels, led by seven first-teamers: Eddowes, Hannes Fahl, Lasse Funck, Will Glass, Bradley Jelmert, Aimar Palma Simo and Myles Thomas. Three Red Wolves landed on the men’s second team: Jacob Pyeatt, Jacob Tracy and Danarrion Ard, while Patryk Baran and Grayson Young took third-team billing.
Eight women received all-conference honors, including Meyer and Newton-Smith on the first team. Rahel Broemmel, Jonae Cook, Elizabeth Martin, Jaybe Shufelberger and Selase Sampram took second-team nods, with Cheyenne Melvin earning a spot on the third team.
A-State will have four athletes competing at the NCAA Outdoor Championships, held June 7-10, in Austin, Texas. Aimar Palma Simo (hammer throw) and Bradley Jelmert (pole vault) are set to compete for the men’s squad, while Meyer (steeplechase) and Camryn Newton-Smith (heptathlon) have qualified for the women.
For the latest on the A-State track and field and cross country programs, follow @AStateTrack on Twitter and @Arkansas_State_Track on Instagram, while also liking the team’s Facebook page at Facebook.com/AStateTrackAndField.
2023 SUN BELT CONFERENCE OUTDOOR TRACK & FIELD POSTSEASON HONORS
MEN
High-Point Scorers: Taahir Kelly, Texas State & Dominick Yancy, Texas State
Co-Track Performers of the Year: Kirami Yego, South Alabama & Taahir Kelly, Texas State
Field Performer of the Year: Ali Eren Unlu, ULM
Freshman of the Year: Colby Eddowes, Arkansas State
Newcomer of the Year: Grady Leonard, Texas State
Coach of the Year: Jim Patchell, Arkansas State
WOMEN
High-Point Scorer: Pauline Meyer, Arkansas State
Track Performer of the Year: Pauline Meyer, Arkansas State
Field Performer of the Year: Camryn Newton-Smith, Arkansas State
Freshman of the Year: Elisabet Runarsdottir, Texas State
Newcomer of the Year: Jaybe Shufelberger, Arkansas State
Coach of the Year: Jim Patchell, Arkansas State
2023 SUN BELT CONFERENCE OUTDOOR ALL-CONFERENCE
FIRST TEAM – 9
Women (2)
Pauline Meyer
Camryn Newton-Smith
Men (7)
Colby Eddowes
Hannes Fahl
Lasse Funck
Will Glass
Bradley Jelmert
Aimar Palma Simo
Myles Thomas
SECOND TEAM – 8
Women (5)
Rahel Broemmel
Jonae Cook
Elizabeth Martin
Jaybe Shufelberger
Selase Sampram
Men (3)
Danarrion Ard
Jacob Pyeatt
Jacob Tracy
THIRD TEAM – 3
Women (1)
Cheyenne Melvin
Men (2)
Patryk Baran
Grayson Young
