Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Biden to participate in Memorial Day wreath-laying ceremony

FILE - President Joe Biden lays a wreath at The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington...
FILE - President Joe Biden lays a wreath at The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day, Monday, May 30, 2022, in Arlington, Va. Biden will participate in the traditional ceremony on Monday before delivering an address.(Andrew Harnik | AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 7:09 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will participate in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery on Monday as part of the 155th National Memorial Day observance at Arlington National Cemetery.

Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Douglas Emhoff also will attend.

The ceremony will be followed shortly thereafter by the president’s Memorial Day address at Memorial Amphitheater.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin will also deliver remarks.

The first official “Decoration Day,” was held at Arlington National Cemetery on May 30, 1868, in the shadow of the Civil War. Tens of thousands of that war’s dead were interred at the cemetery, which had been created in 1864.

The holiday became officially known as Memorial Day in 1971.

The Department of Veterans Affairs wants to raise awareness of a final honor for veterans. (Source: CNN/NATIONAL CEMETERY ADMINISTRATION)

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Standoff generic image
Multiple law enforcement agencies involved in hours long standoff
Shoppers and vendors in Missouri lined up on Highway 25 for the 100 Mile Yard Sale.
Shoppers line up for 100-Mile Yard Sale
As the Great North American Eclipse draws near, Arkansas already sees an uptick in visitors.
Tourism increases as the 2024 eclipse draws near
Jonesboro Police arrest Calvin Harrell following a domestic disturbance
Former public defender arrested in Craighead County
FILE - President Joe Biden talks with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., on the House...
Biden and McCarthy reach a final deal to avoid US default and now must sell it to Congress

Latest News

The Department of Veterans Affairs wants to raise awareness of a final honor for veterans.
VA wants to improve veterans’ burial benefits access
The Department of Veterans Affairs wants to raise awareness of a final honor for veterans.
Veterans can get burial benefits from VA
FILE — A man checks his footing as he wades through the Morris Canal Outlet in Jersey City,...
As rising oceans threaten NYC, study documents another risk: The city is sinking
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a Senate Appropriations hearing on the President's...
Russia issues arrest warrant for Lindsey Graham over Ukraine comments