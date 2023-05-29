Cooter sends off baseball team, Wildcats look for first State Championship since 2014

COOTER, Mo. (KAIT) - We still have Region 8 teams competing for a state baseball championship. Final Four matchups get underway in Missouri starting Monday. Cooter will take on St. Elizabeth in the Class 1 Semifinals at the U.S. Baseball Park in Ozark at 10:00am Monday.

The Cooter community sent off the Wildcats as they make their 4-and-a-half-hour trek to Ozark. Fans brought signs and decked out the school bus with messages of support for the team.

“I’ve had them since their fifth or sixth-grade [year] so just a good group of kids and they work hard, man, they deserve everything they get,” head coach David Mathis said. “It’s really special to me because the effort they put in, I’m tough on them man, and they just respond and they deserve what they’re getting right here.”

Mathis coaches both baseball and basketball for the Wildcats. The bulk of the squad was also a part of the basketball group that made it to the state quarterfinals. They’ll hope to bring home their first state championship since 2014. Their semifinal opponent St. Elizabeth looks for their second straight title and their third in the past five years.

“They’ll be as good as we’ll play all year,” Mathis said. “I like our chances if we can get by them but I like our chances against them too. You want to be going in as an underdog anyway, so we’re gonna go give them all we got and see what happens.”

MSHSAA Final Four

MSHSAA Class 3 Baseball Semifinal - Sky Bacon Stadium

Wednesday 10:00am: Portageville vs. South Callaway

Wednesday 1:00pm: Licking vs. Barstow

MSHSAA Class 3 Baseball Finals - Sky Bacon Stadium

Thursday 1:00pm: Portageville/South Callaway winner vs. Licking/Barstow winner

MSHSAA Class 1 Baseball Semifinal - Sky Bacon Stadium

Monday 10:00am: Cooter vs. St. Elizabeth

Monday 1:00pm: Community vs. South Nodaway/Jefferson (Conception)

MSHSAA Class 1 Baseball Finals - Sky Bacon Stadium

Tuesday 1:00pm: Cooter/St. Elizabeth winner vs. Community/South Nodaway/Jefferson (Conception) winner

