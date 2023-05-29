Energy Alert
Diamond Hogs are #3 overall seed, will host Fayetteville Regional

NCAA Baseball logo(NCAA)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Road to Omaha will run through Fayetteville.

Arkansas is the #3 national seed in the NCAA Baseball Tournament. Dave Van Horn’s squad are guaranteed to host Super Regionals if they take care of business this weekend. The 41-16 Diamond Hogs will welcome Arizona (33-24), TCU (37-22), and Santa Clara (35-18) to Baum-Walker Stadium.

The SEC regular season champions will open postseason play against the West Coast Conference champions. Arkansas will face Santa Clara Friday afternoon at 2 on ESPN+.

NCAA Fayetteville Regional (Baum-Walker Stadium)

double elimination

Friday, June 2nd

2:00pm: #1 Arkansas vs. #4 Santa Clara (ESPN+)

8:00pm: #2 TCU vs. #3 Arizona (ESPNU)

Saturday, June 3rd

Game 3: Arkansas/Santa Clara loser vs. TCU/Arizona loser

Game 4: Arkansas/Santa Clara winner vs. TCU/Arizona winner

Sunday, June 4th

Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser

Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner

Monday, June 5th - if necessary

