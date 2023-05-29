Former A-State DE/LB Kivon Bennett signs with CFL’s Montreal Alouettes

MONTREAL (KAIT) - Former Arkansas State DE/LB Kivon Bennett has signed with the CFL’s Montreal Alouettes, the team announced Sunday.

The Alouettes sign 3 players & release 4



DETAILS: https://t.co/gseYdzvjSi pic.twitter.com/Qxb4L9ScQF — Alouettes de Montréal (@MTLAlouettes) May 28, 2023

Bennett had recently participated in the Atlanta Falcons rookie minicamp.

The Florida native recorded over 100 tackles and 13 and a half sacks over the past two seasons for the Red Wolves.

Week 1 of the CFL season starts June 8th. Bennett and the Alouettes will face former Red Wolf Money Hunter and the Ottawa Redblacks, Saturday, June 10.

Red Wolves in the CFL

DE Kivon Bennett (Montreal)

WR Omar Bayless (Hamilton)

LB Kyle Wilson (Hamilton)

DB Money Hunter (Ottawa)

WR Justin McInnis (BC)

P Cody Grace (Calgary)

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.