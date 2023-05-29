Energy Alert
Former A-State DE/LB Kivon Bennett signs with CFL’s Montreal Alouettes

Arkansas State DL
Arkansas State DL
By Logan Whaley
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 9:36 PM CDT
MONTREAL (KAIT) - Former Arkansas State DE/LB Kivon Bennett has signed with the CFL’s Montreal Alouettes, the team announced Sunday.

Bennett had recently participated in the Atlanta Falcons rookie minicamp.

The Florida native recorded over 100 tackles and 13 and a half sacks over the past two seasons for the Red Wolves.

Week 1 of the CFL season starts June 8th. Bennett and the Alouettes will face former Red Wolf Money Hunter and the Ottawa Redblacks, Saturday, June 10.

Red Wolves in the CFL

DE Kivon Bennett (Montreal)

WR Omar Bayless (Hamilton)

LB Kyle Wilson (Hamilton)

DB Money Hunter (Ottawa)

WR Justin McInnis (BC)

P Cody Grace (Calgary)

