Memorial Day Ceremony held in Craighead County

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Memorial Day ceremony was held at the Craighead County Courthouse on Monday, May 29.

Several people arrived Monday morning to honor those who have given their lives to their country.

“The veterans who serve, they all serve, they all give some, but these veterans have given their all,” said Peter Mamula, Chaplain Wiles Post 1991. “They’ve given the ultimate sacrifice. They’ve given their lives for the freedoms that we enjoy in our country.”

Chuck Gilbert was a veteran in attendance. He saw the ceremony as an opportunity to show his great-grandson the importance of honoring those who sacrificed for his freedom.

“I think it’s important for young people to understand where our freedoms come from. There’s been a lot of sacrifices made by a lot of people and I’ve tried to help him understand that,” he said.

Wreaths were laid on the Doughboy statue. Flowers were laid to remember every life lost; stories were told of friends who were lost in battle.

For Gilbert, the moment gave him an opportunity to remember the uncle he never met.

“He was killed in battle at age 19 in World War II and so he comes to mind on a day like this,” he said.

The bricks of honor were dedicated to many. The ceremony ended with a gun salute and a performance of Taps.

Gilbert said, they may not be here anymore, but those who live owe them everything.

“This is the least we could do to honor them and remember what they did,” he said.

