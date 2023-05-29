Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Memorial Day takes drivers to veteran cemetery

A Time to Honor and Remember Motorcycle Ride took many to the Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery...
A Time to Honor and Remember Motorcycle Ride took many to the Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery in Birdeye.(KAIT)
By Alejandra Hernández
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Time to Honor and Remember Motorcycle Ride took many to the Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery in Birdeye.

The cemetery is just over 10 years old, and Cindy Holder, event coordinator, said she wanted to bring awareness to it when she started the ride several years ago.

“We started talking to people to let them know we did have a place for our fallen heroes to be laid to rest here in Northeast Arkansas,” she said.

Each year, motorcycle riders, jeep drivers and others take the nearly 40-mile drive to Birdeye.

Along the way, Holder said she sees things that bring tears to her eyes.

“The patriotism that shows up as we ride by, people standing on the side of the road, waving flags, veterans saluting us as we go by,” she said.

The invitation to ride to the cemetery goes to any driver, but the motorcycle community shows up in massive numbers.

Todd Nelson is a motorcycle rider who says the feeling is unlike any other.

“When you crest a hill and you look in your mirrors and see a lot of motorcycles behind and see a lot of as far as you can see in front of you and it just makes it very apparent that you’re a part of something that is bigger than yourself,” he said.

Those who arrive at the cemetery stay for another ceremony, remembering and honoring those who lost their lives for their country.

“They all mean something, they all mean something, they all deserved to be honored and remembered. I do have friends down there, but it’s not about that, it’s all of them, all of them deserve to be remembered,” Holder said.

Organizers said over 150 vehicles were a part of the ride to the Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Standoff generic image
Suspect arrested following hours-long standoff
Shoppers and vendors in Missouri lined up on Highway 25 for the 100 Mile Yard Sale.
Shoppers line up for 100-Mile Yard Sale
claims made by employees about possible mold
Missing man on bayou found safe
The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene by the Dunklin County coroner.
Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in Kennett, Mo.
As the Great North American Eclipse draws near, Arkansas already sees an uptick in visitors.
Tourism increases as the 2024 eclipse draws near

Latest News

A Memorial Day ceremony was held at the Craighead County Courthouse on Monday. Several arrived...
Memorial Day Ceremony held in Craighead County
Red Wolves in 90: Track & Field rack up SBC honors, Liam Hicks continues hot streak in minors
Dave Van Horn on the mic after Arkansas earns #3 overall seed in NCAA Baseball Tournament
The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene by the Dunklin County coroner.
Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in Kennett, Mo.