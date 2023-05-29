Memorial Day takes drivers to veteran cemetery

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Time to Honor and Remember Motorcycle Ride took many to the Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery in Birdeye.

The cemetery is just over 10 years old, and Cindy Holder, event coordinator, said she wanted to bring awareness to it when she started the ride several years ago.

“We started talking to people to let them know we did have a place for our fallen heroes to be laid to rest here in Northeast Arkansas,” she said.

Each year, motorcycle riders, jeep drivers and others take the nearly 40-mile drive to Birdeye.

Along the way, Holder said she sees things that bring tears to her eyes.

“The patriotism that shows up as we ride by, people standing on the side of the road, waving flags, veterans saluting us as we go by,” she said.

The invitation to ride to the cemetery goes to any driver, but the motorcycle community shows up in massive numbers.

Todd Nelson is a motorcycle rider who says the feeling is unlike any other.

“When you crest a hill and you look in your mirrors and see a lot of motorcycles behind and see a lot of as far as you can see in front of you and it just makes it very apparent that you’re a part of something that is bigger than yourself,” he said.

Those who arrive at the cemetery stay for another ceremony, remembering and honoring those who lost their lives for their country.

“They all mean something, they all mean something, they all deserved to be honored and remembered. I do have friends down there, but it’s not about that, it’s all of them, all of them deserve to be remembered,” Holder said.

Organizers said over 150 vehicles were a part of the ride to the Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery.

