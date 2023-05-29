Energy Alert
MPD kicks off summer safety plan to combat crime

By Sydney Hawkins
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 7:05 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A plan by the Memphis Police Department to crack down on crime and keep people across the city safe this summer begins Monday.

Auto thefts, thefts from vehicles, and shootings are the key focuses of MPD’s safe summer initiative.

The plan includes:

  • Increased police presence in areas where frequent shootings take place.
  • Increased patrolling at night at apartments, restaurants, and retail parking lots to deter potential car break-ins.
  • Partnerships with private business owners.
  • Partnerships with Tennessee Highway Patrol and SCSO to address traffic violations.

MPD says the department’s commanders will participate in monthly business and community meetings to provide data and discuss ways to address the current crime trends.

According to the Memphis Public Safety site, since January, there have been more than 2,000 aggravated assault calls to MPD, more than 15,000 thefts from vehicles, and more than 16,000 weapons offenses.

There will also be a huge focus on community programs for youth engagement, another area that MPD has spent some time focusing on as they work to enforce curfews.

“So when an officer encounters a juvenile for juvenile curfew violation, it’s incumbent to that officer to find the parent or guardian and reunite that child with the parent. So, it’s the same that we’ve done last summer and the summer before that,” said Don Crowe, Assistant Police Chief.

MPD says they also understand the importance of identifying repeat offenders as a priority.

Over the next few weeks, they say they plan to work with federal marshals to locate and arrest dangerous fugitives.

Another program being implemented this summer by MPD is the department moving into the Greenlaw Community Center for community engagement.

Last week, MPD announced 23 programs that will take place out of the center, with MPD being on site from 9 a.m. until 8.m., daily, unless there are special events taking place.

