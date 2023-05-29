Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Royals visit the Cardinals to open 2-game series

The St. Louis Cardinals open a two-game series at home against the Kansas City Royals on Monday
The St. Louis Cardinals open a two-game series at home against the Kansas City Royals on Monday
The St. Louis Cardinals open a two-game series at home against the Kansas City Royals on Monday
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Kansas City Royals (16-38, fifth in the AL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (24-31, fourth in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Monday, 2:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Josh Staumont (0-0, 4.76 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 21 strikeouts); Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (2-0, 6.33 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 10 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Cardinals -213, Royals +178; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals host the Kansas City Royals to start a two-game series.

St. Louis has gone 11-15 at home and 24-31 overall. The Cardinals have gone 10-23 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Kansas City has an 8-17 record in road games and a 16-38 record overall. The Royals have a 4-8 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Monday's game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Goldschmidt has 17 doubles and 10 home runs for the Cardinals. Nolan Gorman is 11-for-40 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Vinnie Pasquantino has 14 doubles and nine home runs for the Royals. Maikel Garcia is 13-for-36 with five doubles over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, .222 batting average, 4.48 ERA, outscored by four runs

Royals: 3-7, .216 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Packy Naughton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Dylan Carlson: 10-Day IL (ankle), Tyler O'Neill: 10-Day IL (back), Jake Woodford: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Wilking Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Royals: Josh Taylor: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brad Keller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Yarbrough: 60-Day IL (head), Kyle Isbel: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (flexor), Diego Hernandez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

Standoff generic image
Multiple law enforcement agencies involved in hours long standoff
Shoppers and vendors in Missouri lined up on Highway 25 for the 100 Mile Yard Sale.
Shoppers line up for 100-Mile Yard Sale
As the Great North American Eclipse draws near, Arkansas already sees an uptick in visitors.
Tourism increases as the 2024 eclipse draws near
Lights shine on top of a police car.
1 dead, 4 injured after Marianna shooting
claims made by employees about possible mold
Deputies searching for man last seen on bayou

Latest News

FILE - Missouri House Speaker John Diehl pauses before stepping down from the dais after...
Missouri ex-House speaker fined $47K for alleged campaign finance violations
St. Louis Cardinals center fielder Lars Nootbaar can't catch a home run by Chicago Cubs' Dansby...
Last-place St. Louis Cardinals trying to find their way
FILE - Glenda Starke wears a transgender flag as a counter protest during a rally in favor of a...
Ban on trans health care for kids heads to Missouri governor
This Aug. 15, 2015 photo shows conductor-composer Matthias Pintscher, who was named music...
Pintscher to become Kansas City Symphony music director