Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in Kennett, Mo.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene by the Dunklin County coroner.
The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene by the Dunklin County coroner.
By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in southeast Missouri.

According to Sgt. Clark Parrott with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a Kennett police officer responded to a business alarm on Sunday evening, May 28. The officer was running after a suspect when a physical altercation took place.

Sgt. Parrott said the officer fired his weapon.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene by the Dunklin County coroner.

The officer was not injured.

The MSHP Division of Drug and Crime Control was requested to investigate.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Standoff generic image
Multiple law enforcement agencies involved in hours long standoff
Shoppers and vendors in Missouri lined up on Highway 25 for the 100 Mile Yard Sale.
Shoppers line up for 100-Mile Yard Sale
As the Great North American Eclipse draws near, Arkansas already sees an uptick in visitors.
Tourism increases as the 2024 eclipse draws near
Lights shine on top of a police car.
1 dead, 4 injured after Marianna shooting
claims made by employees about possible mold
Deputies searching for man last seen on bayou

Latest News

claims made by employees about possible mold
Deputies searching for man last seen on bayou
Jimmie Allen
Jimmie Allen dropped from CMA Fest lineup amid lawsuit
Cooter holds send off for baseball squad, Wildcats look for first State Title since 2014
Kivon Bennett signs with CFL's Montreal Alouettes