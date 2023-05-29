Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Woman drove car onto beach near beachgoers and into water, sheriff’s dept. says

A driver was arrested and charged with DUI and reckless driving, police said. (Source: Volusia County Sheriff's Office/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 8:02 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (CNN) – It was a scary scene in Florida over the weekend.

A car plowed into the water on Saturday.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said the driver was speeding down the beach in Smyrna Dunes Park.

The car got close to several families and their dogs, almost hitting a child.

The driver, a 26-year-old woman, was charged with driving under the influence and reckless driving.

No one was hurt.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Standoff generic image
Multiple law enforcement agencies involved in hours long standoff
Shoppers and vendors in Missouri lined up on Highway 25 for the 100 Mile Yard Sale.
Shoppers line up for 100-Mile Yard Sale
As the Great North American Eclipse draws near, Arkansas already sees an uptick in visitors.
Tourism increases as the 2024 eclipse draws near
Jonesboro Police arrest Calvin Harrell following a domestic disturbance
Former public defender arrested in Craighead County
FILE - President Joe Biden talks with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., on the House...
Biden and McCarthy reach a final deal to avoid US default and now must sell it to Congress

Latest News

The sheriff's office in King County is investigating a shooting at a casino Saturday night.
3 shot at casino in Washington state
claims made by employees about possible mold
Deputies searching for man last seen on bayou
The sheriff's office in King County is investigating a shooting at a casino Saturday night.
3 shot inside casino in Washington state, sheriff's dept. says
A driver was arrested and charged with DUI and reckless driving, police said.
Car seen after driven into water at beach