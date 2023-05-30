California JUCO guard Obadiah Curtis commits to Arkansas State

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Bryan Hodgson continues to bolster the Arkansas State men’s basketball roster.

6′4″ combo guard Obadiah Curtis committed to the Red Wolves on Tuesday. He played his freshman season at Reedley College in California.

Curtis led the Tigers in scoring and rebounds, he averaged 19 points and 8 boards in the 2022-2023 season. The California native recorded 7 double-doubles. He had a pair of 30 point performances en-route to 1st Team accolades in the Central Valley Conference.

According to The Portal Report, Pepperdine, UAPB, Chattanooga, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, Central Washington, and CSU Pueblo were also in pursuit of Curtis.

A-State Men’s Basketball Offseason

TRANSFER PORTAL

PORTAL ADDITIONS

CURRENT RETURNERS

Caleb Fields (Sr.)

Terrance Ford (Fr.)

Izaiyah Nelson (Fr.)

Avery Felts (Soph.)

Julian Lual (Soph.)

Malcolm Farrington (Soph.)

Parker St. Pierre (Fr.)

DEPARTURES

Mak Manciel (Soph.) - Detroit Mercy

Nicolas Tingling (Soph.) - Faulkner

GRADUATED

Markise Davis

Omar El-Sheikh

Dylan Arnette

IN PORTAL

Antwon Jackson (Soph.)

Detrick Reeves (Soph.)

Caleb London (Fr.)

Alaaeddine Boutayeb (Fr.)

