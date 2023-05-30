California JUCO guard Obadiah Curtis commits to Arkansas State
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Bryan Hodgson continues to bolster the Arkansas State men’s basketball roster.
6′4″ combo guard Obadiah Curtis committed to the Red Wolves on Tuesday. He played his freshman season at Reedley College in California.
Curtis led the Tigers in scoring and rebounds, he averaged 19 points and 8 boards in the 2022-2023 season. The California native recorded 7 double-doubles. He had a pair of 30 point performances en-route to 1st Team accolades in the Central Valley Conference.
According to The Portal Report, Pepperdine, UAPB, Chattanooga, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, Central Washington, and CSU Pueblo were also in pursuit of Curtis.
A-State Men’s Basketball Offseason
PORTAL ADDITIONS
- F LaQuill Hardnett (Senior - Buffalo)
- F Dyondre Dominguez (Junior - UMass)
- G Freddy Hicks (Sophomore - Tarleton State)
- G Derrian Ford (Freshman - Arkansas)
- G Obadiah Curtis (Freshman - Reedley College)
CURRENT RETURNERS
- Caleb Fields (Sr.)
- Terrance Ford (Fr.)
- Izaiyah Nelson (Fr.)
- Avery Felts (Soph.)
- Julian Lual (Soph.)
- Malcolm Farrington (Soph.)
- Parker St. Pierre (Fr.)
DEPARTURES
- Mak Manciel (Soph.) - Detroit Mercy
- Nicolas Tingling (Soph.) - Faulkner
GRADUATED
- Markise Davis
- Omar El-Sheikh
- Dylan Arnette
IN PORTAL
- Antwon Jackson (Soph.)
- Detrick Reeves (Soph.)
- Caleb London (Fr.)
- Alaaeddine Boutayeb (Fr.)
