California JUCO guard Obadiah Curtis commits to Arkansas State

Reedley College combo guard Obadiah Curtis committed to Arkansas State on Tuesday.
By Chris Hudgison
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Bryan Hodgson continues to bolster the Arkansas State men’s basketball roster.

6′4″ combo guard Obadiah Curtis committed to the Red Wolves on Tuesday. He played his freshman season at Reedley College in California.

Curtis led the Tigers in scoring and rebounds, he averaged 19 points and 8 boards in the 2022-2023 season. The California native recorded 7 double-doubles. He had a pair of 30 point performances en-route to 1st Team accolades in the Central Valley Conference.

According to The Portal Report, Pepperdine, UAPB, Chattanooga, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, Central Washington, and CSU Pueblo were also in pursuit of Curtis.

A-State Men’s Basketball Offseason

TRANSFER PORTAL

PORTAL ADDITIONS

CURRENT RETURNERS

  • Caleb Fields (Sr.)
  • Terrance Ford (Fr.)
  • Izaiyah Nelson (Fr.)
  • Avery Felts (Soph.)
  • Julian Lual (Soph.)
  • Malcolm Farrington (Soph.)
  • Parker St. Pierre (Fr.)

DEPARTURES

  • Mak Manciel (Soph.) - Detroit Mercy
  • Nicolas Tingling (Soph.) - Faulkner

GRADUATED

  • Markise Davis
  • Omar El-Sheikh
  • Dylan Arnette

IN PORTAL

  • Antwon Jackson (Soph.)
  • Detrick Reeves (Soph.)
  • Caleb London (Fr.)
  • Alaaeddine Boutayeb (Fr.)

