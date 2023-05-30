Former Blytheville Mayor candidates files ballot complaint

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A former mayoral candidate filed a complaint after two ballots requirements were unmet.

John Mayberry, one of the 2022 Blytheville mayoral candidates, says two provisional ballots were improperly counted for the 2022 Blytheville Mayoral election.

According to a report, two ballots used utility bills as identification, resulting in the mayor’s race not needing a runoff.

The report states, “A utility bill can be used to verify the voter registration in his or her absentee ballot return mailing envelope for a first-time voter who registered by mail.”

An investigation from the State Board of Election Commissioners found that two absentee ballot packets used utility bills as identification and were counted despite the voters not being qualified first-time voters.

This is an ongoing story. K8 will update this story as more details become available.

Melisa Logan is the Blytheville mayor after a recount a week after the 2022 election day.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.