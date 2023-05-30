Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Former Blytheville Mayor candidates files ballot complaint

Blytheville mayoral candidate John Mayberry plans to file an injunction regarding the mayoral...
Blytheville mayoral candidate John Mayberry plans to file an injunction regarding the mayoral race in Blytheville.(KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A former mayoral candidate filed a complaint after two ballots requirements were unmet.

John Mayberry, one of the 2022 Blytheville mayoral candidates, says two provisional ballots were improperly counted for the 2022 Blytheville Mayoral election.

According to a report, two ballots used utility bills as identification, resulting in the mayor’s race not needing a runoff.

The report states, “A utility bill can be used to verify the voter registration in his or her absentee ballot return mailing envelope for a first-time voter who registered by mail.”

An investigation from the State Board of Election Commissioners found that two absentee ballot packets used utility bills as identification and were counted despite the voters not being qualified first-time voters.

This is an ongoing story. K8 will update this story as more details become available.

Melisa Logan is the Blytheville mayor after a recount a week after the 2022 election day.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

claims made by employees about possible mold
Missing man on bayou found safe
The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene by the Dunklin County coroner.
Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in Kennett, Mo.
The house where Rose Ann Goad threatened law enforcement if they entered the house.
Suspect arrested following hours-long standoff
As the Great North American Eclipse draws near, Arkansas already sees an uptick in visitors.
Tourism increases as the 2024 eclipse draws near
Shoppers and vendors in Missouri lined up on Highway 25 for the 100 Mile Yard Sale.
Shoppers line up for 100-Mile Yard Sale

Latest News

Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife, former first lady Rosalynn Carter, sit together...
Former first lady Rosalynn Carter has dementia, the Carter Center says
The City of Batesville said it desperately needed a new water plant as its current facility...
Citizens to vote on Batesville sales tax in August
A group of voters and a coalition of religious leaders asked a federal court on Tuesday to...
New lawsuit filed challenging Arkansas’ US House map as unconstitutional
Arkansas District 1 Representative Rick Crawford and the US House of Representatives await a...
Rep. Crawford: “We don’t know what to expect” as debt deadline approaches