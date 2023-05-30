May 30: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

It’s a bit warmer this morning across Region 8 and temperatures today will try to make it back into the 90s. Now, while we will be in the upper-80s to nearly 90°, the humidity will stay relatively low until about Wednesday.

As we turn the calendar to June, the humidity will return with the chance of afternoon thunderstorms. We are not seeing any chance of substantial rainfall for all of Region 8, so many farmers will be relying on afternoon pop-up thunderstorms to give them some rain.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

News Headlines

The Jackson County Humane Society in Newport is fit to house 50 dogs, but the number they have is double that amount. With people continuing to drop off their dogs at their gates, the shelter has no choice but to become a kill shelter. Maddie Sexton has the details.

President Joe Biden says he “feels good” about the debt ceiling and budget deal negotiated with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy as the White House and congressional leaders work to ensure its passage this week in time to lift the nation’s borrowing limit and prevent a disastrous U.S. default.

Memorial Day is the unofficial start of summer, but it’s also when law enforcement starts to see an increase in motorcycle crashes. The Missouri Highway Patrol has already seen a 30% increase in motorcycle crashes this year compared to last year. As the weather warms up, more motorcycles are hitting the road, and troopers fear they will see even more deaths.

Planning on squirting some ketchup on your hot dog at a barbecue this weekend? You may be seeing red. A 32-ounce bottle of ketchup went from $4.08 on average the week of May 16, 2022, to $5.22 in the week of May 15, 2023, according to Datasembly, which measures weekly changes in grocery prices at over 150,000 US stores for its Grocery Price Index. That’s a jump of nearly 28%.

Chase Gage and Macy Davis will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.